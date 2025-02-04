Trump order to open California dams wastes billions of gallons of water, experts say

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the state of California for their response to recent wildfires, but experts think his solution only ended up creating more problems.

President Donald Trump recently ordered the US Army to release water from California dams, but experts believe it will bring more problems for the state. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, the US Army Corps of Engineers on Friday opened two dams in central California – the Terminus Dam at Lake Kaweah and Schafer Dam at Lake Success – releasing roughly 2.2 billion gallons of water.

The move, which was ordered by Trump, came after parts of southern California, mainly the Los Angeles area, were devastated by deadly wildfires last month.

But experts say Trump's solution will only create more problems, as the water will not make it to Los Angeles, and it is essentially being wasted being released during a wet winter season.

One source explained that the state was "holding extra water in those reservoirs because of the risk that it would be a dry summer," and the move "puts agriculture at risk" which is "extremely concerning."