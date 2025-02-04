Trump order to open California dams wastes billions of gallons of water, experts say
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the state of California for their response to recent wildfires, but experts think his solution only ended up creating more problems.
According to CNN, the US Army Corps of Engineers on Friday opened two dams in central California – the Terminus Dam at Lake Kaweah and Schafer Dam at Lake Success – releasing roughly 2.2 billion gallons of water.
The move, which was ordered by Trump, came after parts of southern California, mainly the Los Angeles area, were devastated by deadly wildfires last month.
But experts say Trump's solution will only create more problems, as the water will not make it to Los Angeles, and it is essentially being wasted being released during a wet winter season.
One source explained that the state was "holding extra water in those reservoirs because of the risk that it would be a dry summer," and the move "puts agriculture at risk" which is "extremely concerning."
Donald Trump continues to clash with California officials
The president has repeatedly blamed California state officials and Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom for what he has deemed a terrible response effort, and has spread unfounded claims that they are refusing to use the water necessary to combat the fires.
On Friday, Trump announced in an X post the release of 5.2 billion gallons over the next few days, and insisted "everybody should be happy."
"I only wish they listened to me six years ago – There would have been no fire!" the president added.
His post included a photo that he claimed was of water in California, but social media users quickly pointed out it was actually the Ottauquechee River in Vermont.
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP