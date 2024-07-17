Trump-owned company launches latest big-money grift after attempted assassination

A company owned by Donald Trump are selling a pair of $299 sneakers that include a picture of him moments after an assassin tried to take his life. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Trump last reported owning in 2023, recently released their "Fight, Fight, Fight High Tops," which include a photo of the former president moments after he was injured in the shooting.

"Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient, leading the crowd with the powerful chant 'Fight, Fight, Fight,'" a product description for the sneakers reads.

"These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump's iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery."

There are only 5,000 pairs of the new kicks being produced, and 10 random ones will come with an autograph by the 78-year-old.

Trump was lightly wounded when a gunman fired several shots during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One event attendee was killed and two others were critically injured.

The same company was also behind the gold "Never Surrender High-Tops" unveiled back in February, which sold out hours after launch.