Trump pardons Silk Road drug kingpin Ross Ulbricht

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the man behind the "Silk Road" online marketplace that facilitated millions of dollars of drug sales.

Ross Ulbricht, the creator of the website Silk Road, appears in an undated photograph made from his computer and presented as an exhibit during his 2015 criminal trial in New York federal court. © U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York/Handout via REUTERS

In 2015, Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of masterminding the "dark web" platform, on which some $200 million in narcotics were sold to customers across the world.

Ulbricht, who ran Silk Road under the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts" and who had also been accused of commissioning five murders, was sentenced to two life sentences for narcotics distribution and criminal enterprise.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump had promised to free Ulbricht during a speech at the Libertarian National Convention, as he sought to gain the party's support.

"I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbricht to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website, a day after being sworn in.