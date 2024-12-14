Trump partially backtracks on vow to drop grocery prices: "It's very hard"
New York, New York - Donald Trump enthusiastically promised to lower grocery prices if he won the 2024 election, but now that he's on the cusp of becoming president, he's not too sure he can pull it off.
In an interview with Time Magazine – which recently dubbed him their 2024 Person of the Year – Trump was asked if he thought his upcoming presidency would be considered a "failure" if he doesn't deliver on the promise.
"I don't think so. Look, they got them up," Trump responded, referencing President Joe Biden's administration.
"I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard."
Trump went on to argue that he believes boosting energy production and fixing the country's "broken" supply chain will result in lower grocery prices.
At another point in the interview, he was asked if his separate promise to deport millions of immigrants – including people with the required documentation – on day one would cause grocery and food prices to rise sharply.
"No, because we're going to let people in, but we have to let them in legally," he argued. "We don't want people to come in from jails."
Trump believes saying "groceries" a lot helped him win re-election
Trump made the economy and lower grocery prices a central issue of his campaign. He repeatedly insisted that inflation was rising and destroying the country, even as rates were steadily falling, and has made wild claims about the cost of certain products.
Back in August, he held a bizarre press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he was flanked two tables filled with various grocery items.
Trump then turned to the set-up and shared what he planned to do with the groceries after he was done.
"But look at this over here, what a nice job. I think I'm going to take some of them back to my cottage and have a lot of fun," he said at the time. "Like the Cheerios! I haven't seen Cheerios in a long time."
In an interview with the NBC show Meet the Press last week, Trump declared, "I won on the border, and I won on groceries – Very simple word: groceries. I started using the word - the groceries.
"When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that," he added. "We're going to bring those prices way down."
