Trump partially backtracks on vow to drop grocery prices: "It's very hard"

New York, New York - Donald Trump enthusiastically promised to lower grocery prices if he won the 2024 election, but now that he's on the cusp of becoming president, he's not too sure he can pull it off.

In a recent interview, president-elect Donald Trump admitted that it will be "very hard" to deliver on his campaign promise to lower grocery prices. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Time Magazine – which recently dubbed him their 2024 Person of the Year – Trump was asked if he thought his upcoming presidency would be considered a "failure" if he doesn't deliver on the promise.

"I don't think so. Look, they got them up," Trump responded, referencing President Joe Biden's administration.

"I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard."

Trump went on to argue that he believes boosting energy production and fixing the country's "broken" supply chain will result in lower grocery prices.

At another point in the interview, he was asked if his separate promise to deport millions of immigrants – including people with the required documentation – on day one would cause grocery and food prices to rise sharply.

"No, because we're going to let people in, but we have to let them in legally," he argued. "We don't want people to come in from jails."