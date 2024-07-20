Trump pledges to "end the war" in telephone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by telephone with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and pledged to end the European country's war with Russia.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (l.) said he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. © Collage: REUTERS

"I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.



"Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity."

The US has provided tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – though a Trump victory in the November election would put Washington's continued support into question.

Zelensky confirmed the call, during which he congratulated Trump on formally becoming the Republican Party's presidential nominee, as well as wishing the 78-year-old well after an attempt on his life a week ago.

"We agreed with President Trump to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"I noted the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support for protecting our nation's freedom and independence," he said.