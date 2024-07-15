Ukraine's Zelensky responds to prospect of another Trump presidency

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was not concerned by the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency, despite its implications for Ukraine's war effort.

A Trump victory in November would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine as the country struggles through a third year of fighting against invading Russian forces.



"I think that if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I'm not worried about this," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The Republican has repeatedly suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.

The two also have a long and complicated history. Trump was notoriously impeached over a 2019 phone call in which the then-president pressured Zelensky into launching an investigation into business dealings of Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Zelensky said that during his recent trip to the US for a NATO summit, Republican governors had assured him of the party's backing.

"There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more radical," Zelensky told reporters.

"But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine," he added.

Trump previously said during a debate with Biden that if elected, he would have the Ukraine conflict "settled" before he took office in January 2025.