Trump promises to end wars with a "strong military" at America First gala

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday promised a "strong military," as he repeated his pledge to end the war between Russia and Ukraine .

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 14, 2024. © REUTERS

Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" foreign policy, has said previously that he wanted to strike a deal between Kyiv and Moscow, without giving details.

He also said he wants to end bloodshed in the Middle East, although he maintains a pro-Israel stance.

"We have to get back to a great country with low taxes and a strong military. We're going to fix our military, we did once and now we're going to have to do it again," he said Thursday at a gala organized by the America First Policy Institute at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We're going to work on the Middle East and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop," Trump added.

He also criticized the "big chunk" of US spending on Afghanistan, from where American troops withdrew in 2021 after two decades.