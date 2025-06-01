Trump pulls surprising U-turn on nomination of Musk's billionaire ally to lead NASA

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Saturday he was withdrawing his nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, a close ally of Elon Musk , to lead NASA.

President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of Jared Isaacman (r.) to lead NASA. © Collage: REUTERS & AFP PHOTO / SPACEX / POLARIS

Trump said last December, before returning to office, that he wanted the online payments entrepreneur and the first private astronaut to conduct a spacewalk to serve as the next head of NASA.

But on Saturday, he said on his Truth Social platform that "after a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA."

"I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be Mission aligned, and put America First in Space."

Earlier Saturday, the New York Times had reported the move was coming, quoting unnamed sources as saying the decision had come after the president learned Isaacman had donated money to prominent Democrats.

Asked about that report, the White House had told AFP in an email that it was "essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump's America First agenda."

"The Administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump's bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars," it said.