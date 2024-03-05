Trump reacts to E. Jean Carroll's concerns over whether he can pay up

Palm Beach, Florida - Former president Donald Trump and his legal team have reacted after E. Jean Carroll expressed doubt that he'd pay the judgment she won from her defamation lawsuit against him.

Donald Trump and his legal team dismissed E. Jean Carroll's (l.) concerns that he won't be able to afford the $83 million judgment from her lawsuit against him. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Will Trump have to pay up?

Trump's attorneys sent a letter on Saturday to Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has been overseeing the trial , to argue that Carroll's concerns aren't warranted, as she previously claimed he has more than enough money to handle his legal expenses, according to CNN

Last month, Trump requested Judge Kaplan grant him a 30-day delay in either posting the bond or paying the judgment in full. Carroll and her team responded, telling Kaplan that Trump is the "least trustworthy of borrowers."

The Trump team argued that her "current position that President Trump's ability to satisfy a judgment of $83.3 million is in doubt is 'clearly inconsistent' with her position barely one month ago that President Trump has $14 billion in assets, and can thus easily satisfy an enormous punitive award."

Trump and his team have vowed to appeal the ruling, which found him civilly liable for defaming her. They have argued the judgment is "excessive" and should be reduced.

It is separate from another separate federal civil case she won against him, where a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting her 25 years ago.

He was ordered to pay more than $5 million in damages in that case.