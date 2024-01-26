Trump walks out of court as final day of defamation trial descends into circus!
New York, New York - Donald Trump reportedly walked out of a federal New York court on Friday as E. Jean Carroll attorney was presenting closing arguments in the ex-president's defamation trial!
Multiple outlets reported that Trump got up and abruptly left the courtroom just as Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, was arguing that he thinks "rules don't apply to him."
Earlier, presiding US District Judge Lewis Kaplan had threatened Trump's lawyer Alina Habba with time "in the lockup" for denying her request to display some tweets during her closing arguments.
Predictably, the Republican has turned every session he has attended into quasi-campaign events, claiming each trial is part of a Democratic establishment attempt to prevent his return to the White House for a second term.
Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages for defamatory statements made by Trump in 2019. The federal court in New York has the power only to impose a civil penalty, not a criminal conviction.
Both sides begin their closing arguments Friday, with the jury deliberating on the case at an unspecified date.
Trump – whom a jury found liable for sexual assault of Carroll in a separate federal civil case in New York – took the stand briefly Thursday to deny he instructed anyone to harm Carroll with his statements.
During Trump's testimony Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan limited him to three questions from his lawyers, to which he could only answer yes or no.
"She says something I considered false," Trump began to say before Kaplan cut him off.
"This is not America," the 77-year-old quipped as he left the courtroom following his short appearance.
Trump clashes with judge in courtroom circus
Earlier this week, the ex-president unleashed a battery of attacks on Carroll, using his Truth Social platform to smear her and deny the truth of her evidence over the course of 37 messages.
Trump's lawyer Alina Habba sought to have the case thrown out Thursday on the grounds that threatening messages targeting Carroll, which feature in the case, began on social media before Trump's 2019 comments. Her request was denied.
Jurors were shown Trump's October 2022 deposition during which he confused a picture of Carroll for his former wife Marla Maples, which threatened to cast doubt on his claim Carroll was not his "type."
There were tense moments in court last week as Carroll testified just a few rows from where Trump sat.
Carroll's legal team complained that Trump was making audible comments about her testimony and that jurors could be influenced.
The judge asked that Trump lower his voice when conferring with his legal team, and later threatened to throw him out altogether.
Last year, another federal jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996 and subsequently defaming her in 2022, when he called her a "complete con job."
Cover photo: REUTERS