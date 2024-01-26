Trump walks out of court as final day of defamation trial descends into circus!

New York, New York - Donald Trump reportedly walked out of a federal New York court on Friday as E. Jean Carroll attorney was presenting closing arguments in the ex-president's defamation trial!

Ex-President Donald Trump returned to court on Friday as the trial in which he is accused of defaming E. Jean Carroll wraps up. © REUTERS

Multiple outlets reported that Trump got up and abruptly left the courtroom just as Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, was arguing that he thinks "rules don't apply to him."

Earlier, presiding US District Judge Lewis Kaplan had threatened Trump's lawyer Alina Habba with time "in the lockup" for denying her request to display some tweets during her closing arguments.

Predictably, the Republican has turned every session he has attended into quasi-campaign events, claiming each trial is part of a Democratic establishment attempt to prevent his return to the White House for a second term.



Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages for defamatory statements made by Trump in 2019. The federal court in New York has the power only to impose a civil penalty, not a criminal conviction.

Both sides begin their closing arguments Friday, with the jury deliberating on the case at an unspecified date.

Trump – whom a jury found liable for sexual assault of Carroll in a separate federal civil case in New York – took the stand briefly Thursday to deny he instructed anyone to harm Carroll with his statements.

During Trump's testimony Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan limited him to three questions from his lawyers, to which he could only answer yes or no.

"She says something I considered false," Trump began to say before Kaplan cut him off.

"This is not America," the 77-year-old quipped as he left the courtroom following his short appearance.