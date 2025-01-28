Trump repeats proposal to ethnically cleanse Gaza, piling pressure on Egypt and Jordan

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his pitch to displace Palestinians from Gaza to "safer" locations such as Egypt or Jordan, despite overwhelming opposition to an plan that would amount to ethnic cleansing.

President Donald Trump again suggested ethnically cleansing Gaza of Palestinians, despite opposition to his plans. © Collage: REUTERS

The president on Saturday floated the idea to "clean out" Gaza after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site."

Asked about those comments, Trump told reporters Monday evening on Air Force One he would "like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much."

"You know, when you look at the Gaza Strip, it's been hell for so many years... there's always been violence associated with it," he said.

When pressed on what that would mean for a two-state solution, he said he would be meeting with Netanyahu "in the not too distant future."

"He's coming here to meet with me," he said.

Trump has also held talks in recent days with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who have adamantly opposed mass displacement – as have Palestinians themselves. Forcing a population to abandon its home, either through direct violence or by imposing conditions unsuitable for life, is a war crime.

"I wish he would take some," Trump said of al-Sisi. "We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us."

"As they say, it's a rough neighborhood, but I think he would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it too," he added.

Almost all Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants have been violently displaced.