Gaza City, Gaza - Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians on Monday began streaming towards what remains of their homes in the north of Gaza after Israel and Hamas said they had reached a deal for the release of another six hostages.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began returning to their homes in northern Gaza as Israel and Hamas reached a prisoner exchange agreement. © REUTERS

The breakthrough preserves a fragile ceasefire and paves the way for more hostage-prisoner swaps under an agreement aimed at ending the more than 15-month Israeli assault, which has devastated Gaza, displaced nearly all its residents, and crossed the threshold into genocide according to report after report.

Israel had been preventing Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the truce, but the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – wanted by the ICC for war crimes – said late Sunday that a new deal was reached.

Crowds began making their way north along a coastal road on foot Monday morning, carrying what belongings they could, AFPTV images showed.

"It's a great feeling when you go back home, back to your family, relatives and loved ones, and inspect your house – if it is still a house," Ibrahim Abu Hassera told AFP.

Hamas called the return "a victory" for Palestinians that "signals the failure and defeat of the plans for occupation and displacement."

Its ally Islamic Jihad, meanwhile, called it a "response to all those who dream of displacing our people."