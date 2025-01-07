Trump reportedly complaining about "clingy" Elon Musk behind closed doors

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's MAGA bromance with billionaire Elon Musk may seem good on the surface, but the incoming president is reportedly starting to sour on the relationship in private.

A New York Times reporter claimed during a recent interview that Donald Trump (r.) has been complaining in private about Elon Musk being "clingy." © Collage: ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

During a recent episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman claimed Trump "does complain a bit" about Musk being "around a lot."

Musk, who donated millions of his own money to help Trump win re-election, has been by Trump's side since Election Day and has reportedly been staying in a cottage located on the property of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Haberman described Musk as having "really parked himself in Trump's face" and said that he appears more willing to "irritate" the Republican than most.

She also noted that many in Trump's orbit are struggling with how "aggressive" he can be in interactions.

In recent weeks, the Tesla CEO has faced notably bad press, as he has clashed with MAGA fans on social media, meddled in foreign politics, and even earned the nickname "President-elect Musk," which Haberman said "definitely bothers" Trump.

But Trump's wife, incoming First Lady Melania Trump, supposedly doesn't mind her husband's close friendship with Musk, as sources close to the family recently told People that she is "glad to have a babysitter for Donald."