Elon Musk tosses Laura Loomer's blue check over H-1B visa feud: "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes"
Washington DC - Conservative provocateur Laura Loomer has taken aim at Elon Musk on his X platform, and the billionaire is not having any of it.
In the last few days, Musk has surprised everyone by sharing posts on X defending the idea of bringing in immigrants legally through an H-1B visa program to work specialized tech jobs, an effort he described as "essential for America to keep winning."
His take evidently outraged Loomer – who has consistently shared anti-migrant sentiments – and led her to share tons of response posts heavily criticizing the X CEO as well as Vivek Ramaswamy, who shared similar sentiments.
She described the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – the new agency Musk and Ramaswamy will run under President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration – as a "vanity project" that will be used to "redirect" money towards "the pet projects of tech bro billionaires."
After Musk responded by accusing her of "trolling for attention" and demanding his followers "ignore" her, Loomer shared a lengthy response, attempting to expose Musk.
"You bought your way into MAGA 5 minutes ago after Trump almost had his head blown off in Butler," Loomer wrote.
"PS: you aren't President. Trump is," she added. "As he already has a beautiful wife. I'm not sure what role you're trying to fill."
Elon Musk fires back by demonetizing Laura Loomer
Loomer continued sharing posts criticizing Musk and Ramaswamy throughout the day on Thursday.
In one post, she made a racist dig and criticized Ramaswamy's Indian heritage, and in another, she accused Musk of being "opposed to training white American men to work in tech."
On Thursday evening, Musk shared a post announcing that accounts on X "found to be engaged in coordinated attacks to spam target accounts" will be categorized as "spam."
Just an hour later, Loomer reported that her blue check had been removed, and her account had been demonetized by Musk.
As Musk has regularly argued in favor of absolute free speech, Loomer accused him of having "silenced MAGA" and not really supporting free speech "for all."
Musk has remained silent on the matter, but when one user commented, "Translation: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," he simply replied, "Yes."
