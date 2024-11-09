Trump reportedly considering appointing Doug Burgum as "energy czar"

Bismarck, North Dakota - Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to a position overseeing energy as the Republican candidate moves back into the White House.

© KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

According to The Hill, sources claim Trump is looking to appoint Burgum as "energy czar," a position which could entail increasing the nation's fossil fuel production and slashing regulations.

Burgum – a businessman and staunchly conservative Republican – ran a failed presidential bid in the 2024 GOP primaries.

In December 2023, he dropped out of the race after only managing to poll at 0.7% and quickly endorsed Trump.

He has since been an enthusiastic surrogate for the president-elect and was rumored to have been considered as a pick for running mate.

Now that Trump has won, his biggest allies – including Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – are vying for positions in his administration, but Burgum has been quiet about which role he may play.

During a speech back in July, Burgum briefly mentioned energy, stating, "Teddy Roosevelt encouraged America to speak softly and carry a big stick. Energy dominance will be the big stick that President Trump will carry."