Does Donald Trump have his eyes on a new running mate?
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly has his eye on a new running mate as he prepares for his rematch against President Joe Biden in November.
According to Axios, several sources close to the Trump campaign claim the former president has been frequently bringing up North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to his allies, as he believes Burgum would be "a safe choice who could attract moderate voters."
Trump reportedly likes Burgum's "measured demeanor and his gubernatorial experience" and sees him as "reliable and low-drama."
Burgum, who ran a failed presidential campaign in the recent GOP primaries, is a businessman and staunchly conservative MAGA Republican who endorsed Trump in 2016 and again in December after he dropped out of the race.
The two politicians align on a number of conservative issues. As Governor of North Dakota, Burgum has aggressively pushed to ban virtually all abortions and has signed off on several anti-transgender bills.
He has since been quietly campaigning for Trump, attending rallies across the nation, and defending the former president on news networks.
Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential pick?
Trump has yet to reveal his running mate but has teased a handful of his biggest MAGA allies as potential candidates, like businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
Many have speculated that Trump could choose either a woman or a person of color in an effort to gain support with both of those voting demographics, which he has a long history of doing poorly with.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was also a possible pick, but critics believe she may have ruined her chance recently after an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, where she brags about killing her 14-month-old dog named Cricket because she claimed the pup had an "aggressive personality" and was "untrainable," went public.
Burgum will be attending an upcoming donor retreat hosted by the Trump campaign in Florida from May 3-5.
