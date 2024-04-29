Does Donald Trump have his eyes on a new running mate?

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly has his eye on a new running mate as he prepares for his rematch against President Joe Biden in November.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (r.) has reportedly been considering North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as his potential pick for a running mate. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

According to Axios, several sources close to the Trump campaign claim the former president has been frequently bringing up North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to his allies, as he believes Burgum would be "a safe choice who could attract moderate voters."

Trump reportedly likes Burgum's "measured demeanor and his gubernatorial experience" and sees him as "reliable and low-drama."

Burgum, who ran a failed presidential campaign in the recent GOP primaries, is a businessman and staunchly conservative MAGA Republican who endorsed Trump in 2016 and again in December after he dropped out of the race.

The two politicians align on a number of conservative issues. As Governor of North Dakota, Burgum has aggressively pushed to ban virtually all abortions and has signed off on several anti-transgender bills.



He has since been quietly campaigning for Trump, attending rallies across the nation, and defending the former president on news networks.