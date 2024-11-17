Trump reportedly doubling down on Gaetz nomination despite mounting criticism

Washington DC - Donald Trump has been facing heavy criticism for choosing Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general, but the president-elect is reportedly determined to see it go through.

Sources say that president-elect Donald Trump is determined to get Matt Gaetz into his administration, despite the many scandals surrounding him. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Sources close to the administration told CNN that Trump considers his Gaetz pick to be "the most important member" of the cabinet he is assembling, and "an urgent priority for the incoming GOP majority in the Senate."

One insider claimed Trump is "100%" for Gaetz despite the outrage, adding: "He is not going to back off. He's all in."

Prior to the pick, Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee regarding multiple criminal allegations against him, including sex trafficking of a minor – allegations which he has vehemently denied.

Following Trump's appointment, Gaetz quickly resigned from his House seat, effectively rendering the investigation useless as he is no longer a congressman.

During his time in office, the 42-year-old has developed a poor reputation amongst many of his colleagues, and some have urged the release of the committee's report to help them make their decision.

Trump has been stacking his cabinet with his most ardent supporters, many of which face controversies of their own.