Trump reportedly eager to make China visit early in presidency

Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly told advisors that he would like to organize a trip to China within the first 100 days of his -presidency.

US President-elect Donald Trump (r.) is reportedly interested in meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping early in his second term. © AFP/Thomas Peter/POOL

Per the Wall Street Journal, Trump would like to travel to China to meet with and deepen his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to hit China with massive tariffs. A visit would likely be part of an attempt to repair deeply frayed diplomatic relations.

During his first term, the Republican didn't visit Beijing until nearly a year after he took office.

According to WSJ sources, Trump and Xi's teams have been discussing an in-person meeting, including potentially an official invitation from China.

Xi has been invited to attend Inauguration Day on January 20, but the Chinese leader will instead be sending his vice president, Han Zheng.

Trump and his counterpart spoke over the phone on Friday for the first time since the 2024 election.

The 78-year-old took to social media to claim that their conversation was "very good" for both China and the US.

"It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," he said in a post on Truth Social.