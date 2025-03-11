Trump reportedly furious with Murdoch over New York Post's trolling headline

New York, New York - President Donald Trump was reportedly furious with New Corp founder and business magnate Rupert Murdoch after the New York Post (NYP) mocked his re-election bid in 2022.

Trump was reportedly furious at Rupert Murdoch (r.) after a 2022 New York Post headline mocked his reelection run. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A new book from Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt, titled 'Revenge, The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power,' revealed that Trump had called Murdoch a "piece of s**t" after the NYP went with a trolling headline in 2022.

The headline simply read, "Florida Man Makes Announcement," with the story pushed all the way back to page 26 of the November 16, 2022, edition.

Once reading the story, NYP buyers would have faced a subheading that simply read, "Been there, Don that," before referring to Trump as a "Florida retiree" who had made a "surprise announcement."

According to Status, which received an advance copy of the book, Trump referred to Murdoch as "so cold" after the headline was published and even called him a "piece of s**t."

Following the attempted coup on January 6, 2021, which saw Trump sit by while rioters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC, a rift formed between the then-former President and Murdoch.