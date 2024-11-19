Trump reportedly steps up personal efforts to get Matt Gaetz confirmed

Washington DC - Donald Trump has been reportedly reaching out to Republican senators directly as he aims to make sure his appointment of Matt Gaetz as attorney general goes through.

According to CNN, sources close to the president-elect claim he has been calling senators personally to discuss the serious allegations made against Gaetz, and ask for their support as he is seeks to put the Florida congressman in his cabinet.

The sources did not reveal whom Trump spoke with, but said he stressed on the calls how "determined" he was to get Gaetz into the White House with him.

His efforts come as the House Ethics Committee is deciding on whether to release their report regarding their investigation into multiple allegations against Gaetz, including sex trafficking of a minor.

After Trump nominated Gaetz to be his attorney general, the representative quickly resigned from his House seat, effectively putting an end to the investigation.

There is, however, a growing push to have the report released ahead of the confirmation hearing, with some Republicans notably uncomfortable with the pick.