Trump reveals how he plans to get "revenge" following felony conviction

Palm Beach, Florida - In a recent interview, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to get back at those he blames for his recent felony conviction by reclaiming the White House.

Donald Trump recently shared how he plans to get "revenge" on his political adversaries after he recently became a convicted felon. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Early Sunday, Trump sat down with Fox & Friends where he spent most of the conversation lamenting about how the jury in his hush money trial recently found him guilty on all charges.

Trump repeated his unfounded claim that President Joe Biden orchestrated the trial and the other legal battles he is involved in.

When asked if he plans to seek revenge against his political adversaries, Trump responded, "I say it, and it sounds beautiful – my revenge will be my success, and I mean that."

He went on to brag that he is the only person who could withstand what he's going through, as any other politician would "be saying 'Mommy take me home, I wanna go home.'"

Trump was also asked about how he "declined" to "lock up" Hillary Clinton during his presidency, which he claimed he didn't do because he thought "it would be a terrible thing."

The former president touched on a number of topics throughout the lengthy interview including his wife Melania, who he claimed was doing "fine" in light of his conviction, though he noted that it was "very hard for her [because] she has to read all this crap."