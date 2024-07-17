Special counsel Jack Smith appeals dismissal of Trump classified documents case

Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith filed an appeal on Wednesday of a federal judge's dismissal of the criminal case charging former president Donald Trump with mishandling top secret documents.

Special counsel Jack Smith (l.) filed an appeal on Wednesday of a federal judge's dismissal of the criminal case charging former president Donald Trump with mishandling top secret documents. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

Smith appealed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling to the Atlanta-based US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Cannon, in a surprise decision on Monday, dismissed the documents case on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed.

In her 93-page opinion, Cannon, a Trump appointee, said Smith's appointment and funding usurped the role of Congress, echoing a recent argument put forward by conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

It was a stunning victory for the former president, who immediately called for an end to his other pending cases.

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, faces multiple criminal cases as he tries to regain the White House from President Joe Biden.

Smith was named special counsel in 2022 by Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland. He was tasked with overseeing the investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.