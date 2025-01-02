Trump reveals plans to host first Washington DC rally since January 6 riots

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a big rally ahead of his inauguration in Washington DC, his first event in the city since the Capitol riots .

Donald Trump and his Inaugural Committee recently revealed that he will hold a rally in Washington DC the day before his inauguration. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee recently posted a sign-up page for a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," which will be taking place at the Capitol Arena on January 19 – the day before Trump is set to be sworn into office.

This will be Trump's first event since the last rally of his presidential campaign in Michigan on November 4, 2024.

It will also be his first in DC since January 6, 2021, when he spoke to thousands of his angry supporters who went on to storm the Capitol building.

The committee already has a number of events planned as part of a three-day celebration of Trump's return to the White House, taking place between January 17-20.

The Victory Rally had originally been scheduled for Saturday, January 18, along with a reception hosted by Trump's cabinet picks and a dinner hosted by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The rally will now take place on Sunday, along with a candlelight dinner and a "One America, One Light Sunday Service" – an interfaith event hosted by Trump and his wife Melania that has been criticized for being "pay-to-pray."