Trump ropes Juventus players into anti-trans rant during excruciating White House visit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump dragged Juventus players into a rant about trans athletes during an ill-advised visit to the White House by the Italian soccer giants.

Ahead of its World Club Cup game against Al Ain in Washington DC, Juve sent a delegation of players and coaching staff to meet Trump.

But the PR exercise soon turned awkward, with stars such as the USMNT's Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie standing behind the Resolute desk while the president went on the attack against one of his favorite targets: ex-President Joe Biden.

Having launched into conspiracy theories about shadowy figures who supposedly called the shots during the Democrat's term, Trump insisted that his predecessor was "never for open borders... or men playing in women's sports."

That last remark was meant to set up Juventus for a tap-in goal, as Trump turned around and asked his visitor: "Could a woman make your team, fellas?"

Cue uncomfortable glances between the players, neither of whom answered. Trump kept pushing, though, addressing the club's general manager Damien Comolli, who replied: "We have a very good women's team."

"But they should be playing with women, right?" the Republican shot back, before putting everyone out of their misery with a final observation: "See, they're very diplomatic."

The scene unfolded just hours after the Supreme Court dealt the latest devastating blow to trans rights by upholding a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Trump has launched an all-out war on trans people since taking office, issuing multiple executive orders that target access to health care and sports.

Weah, meanwhile, said the whole experience "was a bit weird."