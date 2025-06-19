Trump nixes LGBTQ+ youth suicide hotline as advocates slam "devastating" move
Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are planning to soon shut down a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently announced that its 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will phase out use of its LGBTQ+ youth services, also known as the "Press 3 option," by July 17.
The agency said it would "no longer silo LGB+ youth services," notably omitting the T for transgender typically used to identify the LGBTQ+ community, and will now "focus on serving all help seekers."
"Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress," the agency added.
"Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help."
According to NBC News, the hotline was launched as a pilot program in 2022 in a government contract with the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ people that has been operating since 1998.
The hotline's cutting is part of a recently proposed budget for 2026 by the Department of Health and Human Services, which is run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In a statement, Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, called the decision "devastating" and described it as "callous" that the administration would announce the news in the middle of Pride Month.
Republican lawmaker slams the administration's move
The administration's decision comes as Trump has led an aggressive effort to destroy diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the US and has specifically targeted the transgender community.
Earlier this month, the White House reportedly said it had "no plans" to make a proclamation for Pride Month, and the Department of Education announced that June would instead be declared Title IX Month to recognize women who have fought for equal educational opportunity.
Title IX has repeatedly been cited by the administration in its efforts to block transgender women from participating in women's sports.
The decision to nix the hotline was surprisingly criticized by Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York, who called it "wrong" in an X post and said the service "has been a lifesaver."
"According to studies, LGBTQ+ young people have an elevated risk of suicide and are more likely than their peers to attempt it," Lawler added. "We should ensure they have the resources necessary to get help."
Cover photo: Collage: Elena COVALENCO / AFP & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP