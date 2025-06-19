Trump nixes LGBTQ+ youth suicide hotline as advocates slam "devastating" move

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are planning to soon shut down a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently announced that its 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will phase out use of its LGBTQ+ youth services, also known as the "Press 3 option," by July 17.

The agency said it would "no longer silo LGB+ youth services," notably omitting the T for transgender typically used to identify the LGBTQ+ community, and will now "focus on serving all help seekers."

"Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress," the agency added.

"Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help."

According to NBC News, the hotline was launched as a pilot program in 2022 in a government contract with the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ people that has been operating since 1998.



The hotline's cutting is part of a recently proposed budget for 2026 by the Department of Health and Human Services, which is run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a statement, Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, called the decision "devastating" and described it as "callous" that the administration would announce the news in the middle of Pride Month.