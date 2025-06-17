NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by masked ICE agents at local courthouse

New York, New York - Brad Lander, New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate , was arrested on Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a courthouse visit.

On Tuesday, Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by ICE agents during a visit to a local courthouse. © Collage: Screenshots/ X / @BradLander

Several videos have been shared on social media showing Lander demanding to see a judicial warrant as ICE agents moved to arrest an undocumented migrant following his immigration hearing.

After Lander refused to let go of the man, an agent can be heard saying, "Take him in."

Several agents then proceed to aggressively grab the politician and pull him down a hallway filled with onlookers before putting him in handcuffs and taking him in an elevator.

Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, also shared a video via his X account, along with a caption claiming he was "escorting a defendant" out of the court when he was "taken by masked agents."

Throughout the incident, Lander can be heard repeatedly saying, "You don't have the authority to arrest US citizens."

A source told the New York Post that Lander was visiting the federal court to observe immigration proceedings after President Donald Trump called on ICE to target NY state over its law banning ICE from committing arrests at courthouses.