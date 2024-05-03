Trump hush money trial sees Hope Hicks take the stand

New York, New York - Former White House communications director Hope Hicks took the stand in Donald Trump 's criminal hush money trial, and it was one for the books.

On Friday, Donald Trump's former press secretary Hope Hicks (r.) took the stand at his hush money trial, becoming the first witness from his inner circle to testify. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Friday, Hicks became the ninth witness in the case called to the stand, and is the first member of Trump's inner circle to testify against him.

"I'm really nervous," Hicks told the court, as the former president stared at her intently only feet away.

Her former boss is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, to cover up an affair he has long denied.

Hicks began her testimony explaining her role as Trump's press secretary in 2016, a time in which she said she had Trump's "trust and respect."

She was then pressed by prosecutors about her knowledge of the infamous Access Hollywood tape released prior to the elections, where Trump was heard bragging about grabbing women's genitals.

"I had a good sense to believe this was going to be a massive story and that it was going to dominate the news cycle for the next several days," Hicks explained. "This was a damaging development."

She went on to describe the panic that set in within Trump's presidential campaign as they sought to bury the story and any others that could ruin his election chances, or his reputation with his family.

