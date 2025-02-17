Trump says he could meet Putin "very soon" as Saudi talks on Ukraine war loom

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday he could meet "very soon" with Vladimir Putin, adding he believes his Russian counterpart genuinely wants to stop fighting in Ukraine .

US President Donald Trump (l.) has said he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "very soon" amid efforts to end the Ukraine war. © SAUL LOEB, KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA / AFP / POOL

"No time set, but it could be very soon," Trump told reporters, hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to play down expectations of upcoming high-level talks in Riyadh on ending the war.

With Rubio set to lead a high-level American delegation at the discussions with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia's capital in the coming days, a flurry of diplomacy was taking place as the brutal Ukraine war nears its third anniversary.

Trump, addressing reporters after a flight on Air Force One, said his team has been speaking "long and hard" with Russian officials, including his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff whom the president said met with Putin for about three hours recently.

"I think he wants to stop fighting," Trump said of Putin.

Asked whether he believes Putin wants to seize the entirety of Ukraine, Trump said: "That was my question to him."

"If he's going to go on... that would have caused me a big problem," Trump continued.

"I think he wants to end it, and they want to end it fast. Both of them," he said, adding, "Zelensky wants to end it too."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said Sunday he believes Russia is preparing to "wage war" against a weakened NATO should Trump dilute US support for the alliance.

Trump appeared to dismiss Zelensky's remarks, telling reporters he was "not even a little bit" concerned about the Ukrainian leader's messaging.

The Republican had repeatedly insisted he would end the Ukraine conflict in a single day if he returned to the White House, but Rubio stressed it would "not be easy" to resolve such a long-running, bloody conflict.

"A process towards peace is not a one-meeting thing," America's top diplomat said in an interview with CBS on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.