Trump says Putin "destroying Russia" by refusing to make deal with Ukraine

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that Vladimir Putin was "destroying Russia" by not making a deal to end the war with Ukraine .

"He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump told reporters on his return to the Oval Office.

"I think Russia's going to be in big trouble."

The comments mark an unusually critical stance by Trump on Putin, for whom he has voiced admiration in the past.

Trump also said he was preparing to meet Putin. A summit between the two in his first term gained notoriety after the US president appeared to accept the Russian leader's word over that of US intelligence.

"I got along with him great, I would hope he wants to make a deal," Trump said.

"He can't be thrilled he's not doing so well. I mean, he's grinding it out, but most people thought that war would have been over in about one week, and now you're into three years, right?" Trump said.

He said the Russian economy was being hit hard, including by inflation.

Trump also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him that he wanted a peace agreement to end the war, which started when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.