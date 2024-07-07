Trump scores another win as classified documents judge delays deadlines

Fort Pierce, Florida - The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump 's classified documents trial has paused deadlines in the case following the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.

Judge Aileen Cannon recently ruled to delay deadlines in Donald Trump's (pictured) classified documents case as the court reviews the recent Supreme Court immunity ruling. © CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to NBC News, US federal Judge Aileen Cannon granted a stay on the case on Saturday, halting two upcoming deadlines for the defense and one for the prosecution.



Trump is facing federal charges for allegedly taking dozens of classified documents from the White House and obstructing attempts by authorities to retrieve them.

The win for Trump comes after the US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that a former US president has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for "official acts" taken while in office.

By Friday, Trump's legal team submitted a filing to Judge Cannon requesting that she review whether his alleged actions could be considered official.



The judge's ruling allows for Special Counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the case, to respond to the Trump team's request for delay by July 18, to which Trump's team can respond by July 21.

Trump's attorneys have vowed to use the recent Supreme Court decision to argue that many of his pending legal battles should be dismissed.

The judge overseeing Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York recently delayed sentencing for the trial until September as the court reviews the decision.