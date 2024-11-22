Trump scores big win as hush money trial sentencing is delayed again

New York, New York - The judge overseeing President-elect Donald Trump 's hush money criminal trial has adjourned sentencing for the case indefinitely.

According to ABC News, Judge Juan Merchan issued a brief order on Friday, which canceled sentencing that was initially scheduled for November 26.

Judge Merchan also approved a request from Trump and his legal team to file a motion to dismiss the case, which will be due by December 2.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her from publishing her account of an alleged sexual encounter prior to the 2016 presidential election.

After Trump won the 2024 election, Merchan paused the case until November 19 to give both sides time to come up with arguments on how the case should proceed.

Trump's team has insisted that dismissing the case would be "necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments" to the president's "ability to govern."