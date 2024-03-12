Ex-Trump employee and key witness spills shocking new details in classified documents case
Washington DC - A former employee at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has come forward with new details about the federal classified documents case in which he is a key witness.
Brian Butler (41), identified as "Trump employee 5" in the indictment, told CNN that details known so far about the case only scratch the surface.
Butler alleged that in June 2022, Trump ordered him and Walt Nauta – one of Trump's co-defendants in the case – to move "10 to 15" white bankers boxes onto a plane headed to New Jersey.
He claimed he was unaware that the boxes contained highly classified government documents that Trump allegedly took with him when he left the White House in 2021, as he figured his boss "has a lot of stuff he likes to lug around with him."
Trump is facing 40 charges for the alleged plot and his efforts to obstruct federal attempts to retrieve the documents. He has pled not guilty, and regularly describes the trial as a "witch hunt" by his political rivals in an effort to keep him from winning reelection.
But Butler, who worked at the estate for over 20 years, claimed he witnessed first-hand the wild lengths Trump and others went through to cover up their actions, saying the ex-president "just can't take responsibility for anything."
"I personally would just say I just don’t believe that he should be a presidential candidate at this time," he added. "I think it's time to move on."
The judge overseeing the trial now faces heavy criticism
During the interview, Butler explained that his decision to come forward with his story came after Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the trial, ordered the identities of some of potential witnesses in the case to be shared with Trump's legal team.
"Instead of just waiting for it to just come out, I think it's better that I get to at least say what happened, than it coming out in the news, people calling me crazy," Butler said, adding that he hopes to eventually can "move on with my life and get over this."
The judge's decision was panned by special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the case, who argued it could lead to "significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation, and harassment."
Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, has faced calls to recuse herself from the case as critics have argued she may be biased. She has made multiple decisions that some critics believe are intended to push back the trial, which is currently expected to begin in May.
It's believed that Trump aims to delay his many legal issues in hopes that he can win reelection in November, and then pardon himself and his allies of their alleged crimes.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Nicholas Kamm / AFP