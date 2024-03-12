Ex-Trump employee and key witness spills shocking new details in classified documents case

Washington DC - A former employee at Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate has come forward with new details about the federal classified documents case in which he is a key witness.

Brian Butler (41), identified as "Trump employee 5" in the indictment, told CNN that details known so far about the case only scratch the surface.

Butler alleged that in June 2022, Trump ordered him and Walt Nauta – one of Trump's co-defendants in the case – to move "10 to 15" white bankers boxes onto a plane headed to New Jersey.

He claimed he was unaware that the boxes contained highly classified government documents that Trump allegedly took with him when he left the White House in 2021, as he figured his boss "has a lot of stuff he likes to lug around with him."

Trump is facing 40 charges for the alleged plot and his efforts to obstruct federal attempts to retrieve the documents. He has pled not guilty, and regularly describes the trial as a "witch hunt" by his political rivals in an effort to keep him from winning reelection.

But Butler, who worked at the estate for over 20 years, claimed he witnessed first-hand the wild lengths Trump and others went through to cover up their actions, saying the ex-president "just can't take responsibility for anything."

"I personally would just say I just don’t believe that he should be a presidential candidate at this time," he added. "I think it's time to move on."