Kamala Harris scores huge endorsement from Beyoncé during massive Texas rally

Houston, Texas - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently got a huge celebrity endorsement from pop icon Beyoncé during a massive campaign rally in the singer's hometown.

On Friday, Harris held a rally focused on reproduction rights, which boasted a number of guest speakers and a performance from country music star Willie Nelson.

But the stadium went crazy when Beyoncé, joined by fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Roland, took to the stage to throw in her support for Harris.

"I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician – I'm here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," Beyoncé told the crowd of nearly 30,000 people - the largest of Harris' campaign.

"It's time to sing a new song, a song that began 248 years ago," she continued. "The old notes of downfall, discord, despair no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem.

"It's time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y'all ready to add your voice to the new American song?" she added before bringing out the vice president to the stage.