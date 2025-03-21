Trump sends serious threat to Tesla vandals: "WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of messing with Teslas, as the company has seen a rise in vandalism of its electric cars since the Republican brought its owner Elon Musk into his administration.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump sent a threatening message to anyone considering vandalizing Tesla vehicles. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Late Thursday night, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, stating, "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders."

"WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!" Trump added.

In recent weeks, Tesla has become a target of protests ever since Trump made Musk his top advisor and head of the made-up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As the two face heavy backlash for their controversial agenda, which includes aggressively cutting government programs, jobs, and agencies, Tesla's stock has been dramatically dropping.

Some of the protests have resulted in violence, with vehicles being vandalized and set on fire.

Shortly before Trump's comments, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that three people were facing serious charges for allegedly using Molotov cocktails on Tesla vehicles and charging stations in Oregon, Colorado, and South Carolina.