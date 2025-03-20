Attorney General backs Musk and warns Tesla vandals will end up "behind bars"

Washington DC - US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in the latest public show of support for Elon Musk , a top ally of President Donald Trump , that serious charges are being brought against three people accused of targeting Tesla cars .

Burned Teslas are shown at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars," Bondi said in a statement.

The three defendants, who were not identified, "will face the full force of the law" for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla vehicles and charging stations in Oregon, Colorado, and South Carolina, the Justice Department said.

In the South Carolina incident, an individual "wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire," it said.

The Justice Department did not specify the exact charges but said the three defendants could face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Musk, the South African-born billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is leading Trump's ruthless cost-cutting drive at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Several Tesla dealerships around the country have been vandalized in recent weeks, and the company's stock price has plummeted over the past month.

Trump, in an unprecedented product endorsement by a sitting president, sought to boost Tesla sales earlier this month, briefly turning the White House into a showroom and announcing he was buying one of the electric cars.