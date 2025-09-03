Trump sets sights on New Orleans for latest controversial troop takeover
Washington DC - President Donald Trump floated the idea Wednesday of deploying troops to the southern tourist hub of New Orleans, as he targets Democratic-run cities in an aggressive crackdown on alleged crime.
The Republican has touted his campaign against what he claims are high-crime cities flooded with undocumented immigrants, so far sending troops to Los Angeles and the capital Washington over the objections of local officials.
Critics say Trump is overstepping his powers in ordering troops to carry out duties, including arrests and search and seizures, typically handled by local police and immigration agents.
"So we're making a determination now, do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that's become ... quite tough, quite bad," the president told reporters at the White House.
Trump vowed he could get New Orleans under control "in about two weeks."
Landry, a Trump ally, responded enthusiastically on X, saying, "We will take President @realDonaldTrump's help from New Orleans to Shreveport!"
Though much of Louisiana is staunchly Republican, the state's largest city of New Orleans is deeply Democratic, with pockets of deep poverty contributing to its crime rate.
Like other cities targeted by Trump in his crackdown and in keeping with national trends, New Orleans has recorded sharp declines in murders and other violent crimes this year.
Trump administration faces local pushback against aggressive takeovers
"Militarizing the streets of New Orleans is not a solution," Democratic Congressman Troy Carter, who represents New Orleans and surrounding areas, said on X.
"If the President wants to provide federal resources to the City, I'll work with him to provide funding to recruit and better train police officers, better fund our district attorney, fix the infrastructure at Orleans Parish Prison, and fund the very programs he has cut that get at the root cause of crime: systemic poverty."
Trump had been focusing most of his recent deployment threats on the Democratic stronghold of Chicago, which he described Tuesday as a "hellhole" ravaged by gun crime.
JB Pritzker, the Democratic governor of Illinois, responded that Trump is "producing a political drama to cover up for his corruption."
Trump has also proposed putting boots on the ground in New York and Baltimore.
Cover photo: REUTERS