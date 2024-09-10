Trump sexual assault accuser responds after he again mocks her story: "Like an octopus"

New York, New York - Jessica Leeds, one of the many women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, shared her reaction after the former president again publicly mocked her and her story.

A woman who claims Donald Trump (r.) sexually assaulted her recently responded after the former president publicly mocked her and her story. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Monday, Leeds held a press conference in which she said she "laughed out loud" when she heard Trump's recent comments about her and reaffirmed her claim that Trump sexually assaulted her while on an airplane in the 1970s.

"He assaulted me 50 years ago and continues to attack me today," Leeds said.

"It was like he had 47 arms – like an octopus, but not a sound was spoken."

She went on to say that Trump "has no respect for women, adding "he does not understand that he is a sexual predator."

Last week, Trump attended a court hearing in Manhattan as his legal team argued for a retrial for the civil sexual assault case brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll last year, where Trump was fined $5 million and found liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

His attorneys pointed to testimony from Leeds about her own story, which they argued was inadmissible evidence.

The presidential candidate gave a 43-minute press conference afterward, where he argued that Leeds' story "didn't happen" because "she would not have been the chosen one."