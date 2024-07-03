Trump shares posts calling for Liz Cheney military tribunal over "treason"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been sharing social media posts that some critics argue are signaling his intention to get revenge against his political opponents if he wins re-election.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) is facing criticism after sharing a social media post calling for a military tribunal for Representative Liz Cheney. © Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Trump "retruthed" a post created by another user on Truth Social, which showed an image of former Representative Liz Cheney, along with text that reads, "ELIZABETH LYNNE CHENEY IS GUILTY OF TREASON. RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TELEVISED MILITARY TRIBUNALS."

A military tribunal is a military court created specifically to try enemies of the state for alleged war crimes. According to the Office of Military Commissions, the death penalty may be an authorized punishment in some cases.

He later retruthed another post from a different user that showed a photo of Cheney and 14 other political opponents of his, such as President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a caption saying they should be "going to jail."

Later that evening, Cheney shared a screenshot of the meme of her and described it as "the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult – and are not fit for office."