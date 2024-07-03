Trump shares posts calling for Liz Cheney military tribunal over "treason"
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been sharing social media posts that some critics argue are signaling his intention to get revenge against his political opponents if he wins re-election.
On Sunday, Trump "retruthed" a post created by another user on Truth Social, which showed an image of former Representative Liz Cheney, along with text that reads, "ELIZABETH LYNNE CHENEY IS GUILTY OF TREASON. RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TELEVISED MILITARY TRIBUNALS."
A military tribunal is a military court created specifically to try enemies of the state for alleged war crimes. According to the Office of Military Commissions, the death penalty may be an authorized punishment in some cases.
He later retruthed another post from a different user that showed a photo of Cheney and 14 other political opponents of his, such as President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a caption saying they should be "going to jail."
Later that evening, Cheney shared a screenshot of the meme of her and described it as "the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult – and are not fit for office."
Will Donald Trump seek vengeance if he wins re-election?
Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has become one of Trump's most outspoken critics within their party in recent years.
She and fellow Rep. Adam Kinzinger were the only two Republican members of the January 6 House Committee that investigated the Capitol riots.
Trump has long claimed, without evidence, that Cheney and others on the committee destroyed evidence that would have exonerated him.
Her opposition to the former president has made her a supervillain to his MAGA base – and much of the entire party – and led to her being voted out of her Congressional seat in 2021.
Trump has made a predictable habit of blaming those who oppose him for everything from his 2020 election loss to his mounting legal woes. It has sparked speculation that upon winning re-election, he may use the justice system to criminalize his rivals.
He has repeatedly referred to the idea of "seeking retribution" at his rallies and on Truth Social, but when pressed on the issue in interviews, he has repeatedly stated that his revenge will be "my success."
Cover photo: Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP