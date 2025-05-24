Trump shares words of wisdom on golf and trophy wives in West Point commencement speech

West Point, New York - On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump gave a rambling commencement speech to the 2025 graduates of the West Point Military Academy.

President Donald Trump gave a commencement speech to the graduating class of West Point Military Academy, sharing some unusual tips about life. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The president, donning a MAGA hat, spent the first half of his hour-long speech honoring the graduates of the elite academy, before turning the occasion into something that resembled his campaign rallies.

Trump bragged about his efforts to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, proudly declaring he "liberated our troops from divisive and demeaning political trainings."

"The job of the US Armed Forces is not to host drag shows to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun," Trump said.

He also touched on his aggressive efforts to battle the "invasion" of immigrants in the US who "shouldn't be here."

Trump did impart some more traditional words of wisdom, though, telling graduates to "work hard" like his close friend and golfer Gary Player, who "worked very, very hard" to be "a great athlete" despite his small stature.

He also brought up real estate developer William Levitt, whom he said sold his company, got a divorce, and found a new "trophy wife" before his death in 1994.

"Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well, but it doesn't – that doesn't work out too well, I must tell ya," he added. "A lot of trophy wives."