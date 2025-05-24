Trump shares words of wisdom on golf and trophy wives in West Point commencement speech
West Point, New York - On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump gave a rambling commencement speech to the 2025 graduates of the West Point Military Academy.
The president, donning a MAGA hat, spent the first half of his hour-long speech honoring the graduates of the elite academy, before turning the occasion into something that resembled his campaign rallies.
Trump bragged about his efforts to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, proudly declaring he "liberated our troops from divisive and demeaning political trainings."
"The job of the US Armed Forces is not to host drag shows to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun," Trump said.
He also touched on his aggressive efforts to battle the "invasion" of immigrants in the US who "shouldn't be here."
Trump did impart some more traditional words of wisdom, though, telling graduates to "work hard" like his close friend and golfer Gary Player, who "worked very, very hard" to be "a great athlete" despite his small stature.
He also brought up real estate developer William Levitt, whom he said sold his company, got a divorce, and found a new "trophy wife" before his death in 1994.
"Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well, but it doesn't – that doesn't work out too well, I must tell ya," he added. "A lot of trophy wives."
President Donald Trump again compares himself to Al Capone
After sharing the personal anecdotes, Trump pivoted back to politics, lamenting how unfairly he was treated while running for his second term, as he faced multiple civil and federal legal cases, one of which made him a convicted felon.
He once again compared himself to "the great late" mobster Al Capone.
"Alphonse Capone was a monster. He was a very hardened criminal," Trump said. "I went through more investigations than Alphonse Capone, and now I'm talking to you as president.
"Can you believe this?" he added in awe.
The bizarre speech has reignited criticisms about Trump's cognitive state, as he repeatedly drifted into unrelated subjects and mixed up details.
At one point, he claimed he recently gave a similar address at Ohio State University, apparently confusing the speech he gave at the University of Alabama earlier this month.
Trump had previously given a commencement speech at the school during his first term in 2020, which got a lot of media attention as he struggled to walk down a ramp while exiting the stage, raising concerns about his physical condition.
This time, the president noticeably avoided using the ramp, and instead exited from a small staircase at the side of the stage.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP