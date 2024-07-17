Trump shooting: Homeland Security probing Secret Service's handling of security

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general said Wednesday that it is investigating the Secret Service's handling of security at the campaign rally where a gunman tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump .

The office of DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said in an online posting that the probe is intended to "evaluate the United States Secret Service's process for securing" the campaign event.

The Secret Service has faced intense scrutiny since Saturday's shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which a gunman opened fire on the Republican presidential candidate from an exposed rooftop some 150 yards away from the stage where Trump was speaking.

Trump was wounded in the ear and a rally attendee was killed. The 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.

President Joe Biden has ordered an independent review of the Secret Service's handling of the assassination attempt, which is also being investigated by the FBI as a case of potential domestic terrorism.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate are to receive briefings from the Secret Service, the Justice Department, and the FBI later Wednesday on the status of the various probes.