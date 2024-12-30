Trump shot down in bid to overturn $5 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll case

New York, New York - An Appeals Court has ruled to uphold the verdict in writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault trial against President-elect Donald Trump .

On Monday, an Appeals Court ruled to uphold the verdict in E. Jean Carroll's (l.) sexual assault lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump. © Collage: Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

In a decision released on Monday, the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals argued that Trump "has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings."

"Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial."

In May 2023, a jury found that Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll, and he was ordered to pay her $5 million.

The incoming president and his legal team have tried repeatedly to have the ruling overturned – to no avail.

In their most recent effort, attorneys argued Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the case, should not have allowed testimony from the two women – Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff – who also claimed they were sexually assaulted by Trump.

They also argued that the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump brags about grabbing women's genitals, should not have been allowed to be used as evidence in the trial.

The court said both were admissible to the trial, as they demonstrated "evidence of a pattern" to Trump's behavior.