Trump signals more big tech scrutiny with pick for major antitrust role

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday his intention to nominate Gail Slater as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, signaling continued scrutiny of major technology companies. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Big Tech has run wild for years, stifling competition in our most innovative sector," Trump said in a social media post announcing the nomination.

The move suggested his administration would largely maintain the aggressive antitrust stance adopted under President Joe Biden.

Slater previously served at the Federal Trade Commission and Trump's National Economic Council before working as an advisor to Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Her private sector experience includes positions at Fox Media, Roku, and the Internet Association, a Washington lobbying group representing major internet companies.

If confirmed, Slater would inherit several high-profile antitrust cases against tech giants.

The Justice Department currently shares five pending cases with the Federal Trade Commission, whose chairwoman, Lina Khan, has faced criticism from Silicon Valley over what some view as overly aggressive blocking of tech company acquisitions.

Vice President-elect Vance, who has worked in Silicon Valley, has expressed support for Khan, particularly her efforts to address concerns about monopolization and censorship in big tech.

The incoming Trump administration could pursue multiple paths with these cases – including those targeting Amazon, Apple, and Meta – from continuing litigation to seeking settlements or dropping them entirely.

Trump indicated the division would pursue "vigorous and fair" enforcement while maintaining rules that support corporate innovation.