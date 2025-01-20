Trump signs executive order ending work from home for federal employees

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday requiring federal workers return to the office full-time, in one of his first official acts after taking office.

© ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The measure was one of several executive orders Trump signed during a public event at an arena in Washington attended by thousands of his supporters.

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements," the White House said in a statement confirming the executive order.

The measure also requires employees "to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary."

"This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law," it added.

The language in the statement underscores the challenges the new Trump administration is likely to face enforcing the executive order, given the strong opposition to ending remote work by unions representing public sector workers.

Work-from-home allowances flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of white collar workers moved online as their employers looked to reduce the spread of the virus.

The measures proved popular with employees, who voiced support for the new-found flexibility it afforded them in their personal lives.