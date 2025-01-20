Trump reveals his plans for January 6 rioters at post-inauguration rally

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he plans to sign pardons on Monday for participants in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol by his supporters who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

"Tonight I'm going to be signing on the J6 hostages – pardons to get them out," Trump said at a rally following his inauguration ceremony.

"As soon as I leave, I'm going to the Oval Office and will be signing pardons for a lot of people," he said.

Nearly 1,600 people have been charged in connection with the assault on Congress by Trump supporters who were seeking to disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump repeatedly pledged during his election campaign to pardon those who took part in the attack, calling them "hostages," "patriots," and "political prisoners."

Trump, whose first term as president ended under the cloud of the Capitol assault, has repeatedly played down the unprecedented violence of January 6, even going so far as to describe it as a "day of love."

More than 140 police officers were injured in hours of clashes with rioters wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks, and other makeshift weapons, along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray.