Trump slams Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle over delayed resignation

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his reaction after the director of the Secret Service resigned after failing to protect him from a recent assassination attempt.

Donald Trump recently shared his thoughts after the director of the Secret Service resigned in the wake of the assassination attempt against him. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Tuesday night, Trump did an interview with Newsmax, where he was asked if he feels "safe" after Director Kimberly Cheatle submitted her letter of resignation to the agency earlier that day.

Trump said he believed Cheatle "didn't have much of a choice" but criticized her for the delay, adding it "should have happened, I would say, within an hour – not nine days, ten days. That would seem to be inevitable."

He also claimed that she "probably" left because President Joe Biden "doesn't ever fire anybody."

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, a lone gunman opened fire, wounding Trump and two others and killing one bystander.

Cheatle has since faced immense pressure and backlash over "security lapses" that led to the shooting, which nearly killed the former president.

"Certainly, they should have had people on that rooftop, and they should have told me that there was a problem," Trump continued. "I guess maybe they didn't know or something. They haven't gotten to the bottom of that yet."