Trump springs massive tariff increase for steel and aluminum in shock announcement

West Mifflin, Pennsylvania - President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50% from next week, the latest salvo in his trade war on the world.

"We're going to bring it from 25% to 50 %, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," he said while addressing workers at a US Steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

"Nobody's going to get around that," he added, in the battleground state that helped deliver his election victory last year.

Shortly after, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the elevated rate would also apply to aluminum, with the new tariffs "effective Wednesday, June 4th."

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike in moves that have rocked the world trade order and roiled financial markets.

The tariffs had seen a brief legal setback earlier this week when a court ruled Trump had overstepped his authority, but an appellate court on Thursday said the tariffs could continue while the litigation moves forward.

Trump has also issued sector-specific levies that affect goods such as automobiles.

On Friday, he defended his trade policies, arguing that tariffs helped protect US industry.

He added that the steel facility he was speaking in would not exist if he had not also imposed duties on metals imports during his first administration.