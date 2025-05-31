Trump springs massive tariff increase for steel and aluminum in shock announcement
West Mifflin, Pennsylvania - President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50% from next week, the latest salvo in his trade war on the world.
"We're going to bring it from 25% to 50 %, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," he said while addressing workers at a US Steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.
"Nobody's going to get around that," he added, in the battleground state that helped deliver his election victory last year.
Shortly after, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the elevated rate would also apply to aluminum, with the new tariffs "effective Wednesday, June 4th."
Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike in moves that have rocked the world trade order and roiled financial markets.
The tariffs had seen a brief legal setback earlier this week when a court ruled Trump had overstepped his authority, but an appellate court on Thursday said the tariffs could continue while the litigation moves forward.
Trump has also issued sector-specific levies that affect goods such as automobiles.
On Friday, he defended his trade policies, arguing that tariffs helped protect US industry.
He added that the steel facility he was speaking in would not exist if he had not also imposed duties on metals imports during his first administration.
Trump promises US Steel will stay in Pennsylvania
On Friday, Trump touted a planned partnership between US Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, but offered few new details on a deal that earlier faced bipartisan opposition.
He stressed that despite a recently announced planned partnership between the American steelmaker and Nippon Steel, "US Steel will continue to be controlled by the USA."
He added that there would be no layoffs or outsourcing of jobs by the company.
On returning to Washington late Friday, Trump told reporters he had yet to approve the deal.
"I have to approve the final deal with Nippon, and we haven't seen that final deal yet, but they've made a very big commitment," Trump said.
Last week, Trump said that US Steel would remain in America with its headquarters to stay in Pittsburgh, adding that the arrangement with Nippon would create at least 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the US economy.
In Pennsylvania, he claimed that as part of its commitment, Nippon would invest $2.2 billion to boost steel production in the Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant where he was speaking.
Another $7 billion would go towards modernizing steel mills, expanding ore mining, and building facilities in places including Indiana and Minnesota.
Opposition to Nippon Steel deal remains
A proposed $14.9 billion sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel had previously drawn political opposition from both sides of the aisle. Former president Joe Biden blocked the deal on national security grounds shortly before leaving office, and Trump criticized it while on the campaign trail.
Concerns over the new partnership longer linger among workers too.
The United Steelworkers union (USW) which represents thousands of hourly workers at US Steel facilities, said after Trump's speech that it had not participated in discussions involving Nippon Steel and the Trump administration, "nor were we consulted."
"Whatever the deal structure, our primary concern remains with the impact that this merger of US Steel into a foreign competitor will have on national security, our members and the communities where we live and work," said USW International President David McCall in a statement.
Cover photo: REUTERS