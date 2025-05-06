Trump squabbles with Canada's PM over annexation threat: "Never Say Never!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and couldn't resist bringing up his aggressive effort to see the country become America's 51st state.

During a recent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Donald Trump (r.) insisted annexing Canada was possible after being told repeatedly it's not. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The two leaders met in the Oval Office on Monday, during which Trump insisted that handing Canada over to the US would result in a "wonderful marriage" that would bring "tremendous" benefits for Canadian citizens.

"As a real estate developer – you know, I'm a real estate developer at heart – when you get rid of that artificially drawn line... when you look at that beautiful formation when it's together - I'm a very artistic person - when I looked at it, I said, 'that's the way it was meant to be,'" Trump ranted.

After waiting patiently for an opening, Carney jumped in to politely turn down the idea.

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting in one right now," Carney explained.

"And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale, it won't be for sale, ever," he added sternly. "But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together."

Trump then went on to praise Canada for "stepping up" their military operations, but refused to accept Carney's opposition to his plan.

"But I say, 'never say never,'" the president stated.