Trump steps up after Dilbert creator Scott Adams begs him to save his life: "On it"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is stepping up after comic artist Scott Adams begged him for help getting access to a life-saving drug in his ongoing cancer battle.

President Donald Trump (r.) recently responded after comic artist Scott Adams begged for his help as he is "declining fast" from prostate cancer. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

In an X post shared on Sunday, Adams, the creator of the iconic comic strip Dilbert, announced that he would be asking Trump on Monday to "save my life" as he battles metastasized prostate cancer.

Adams explained he had been waiting for months to begin taking the newly approved drug Pluvicto, which would "give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer."

He has asked Trump to help move the process along, as he is "declining fast."

Later that day, the president shared a screenshot of Adams' request on his Truth Social platform, along with the caption, "On it."

Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also responded directly to Adams' post, writing, "How do I reach you? The President wants to help."

By Monday afternoon, Adams revealed Trump had fulfilled his request, noting that the president "works fast."