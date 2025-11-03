Trump steps up after Dilbert creator Scott Adams begs him to save his life: "On it"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is stepping up after comic artist Scott Adams begged him for help getting access to a life-saving drug in his ongoing cancer battle.
In an X post shared on Sunday, Adams, the creator of the iconic comic strip Dilbert, announced that he would be asking Trump on Monday to "save my life" as he battles metastasized prostate cancer.
Adams explained he had been waiting for months to begin taking the newly approved drug Pluvicto, which would "give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer."
He has asked Trump to help move the process along, as he is "declining fast."
Later that day, the president shared a screenshot of Adams' request on his Truth Social platform, along with the caption, "On it."
Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also responded directly to Adams' post, writing, "How do I reach you? The President wants to help."
By Monday afternoon, Adams revealed Trump had fulfilled his request, noting that the president "works fast."
The controversial history of Scott Adams
In 2015, Adams first publicly declared his support for Trump, whom he compared to Jesus Christ.
He has since pushed several controversial views and ideologies, including telling viewers of his Coffee with Scott Adams show that there was a "good chance" Republican voters would be hunted down and "dead within a year" if Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.
In September 2022, his comic strip Dilbert was dropped by 77 newspapers owned by publisher Lee Enterprises after Adams incorporated a Black character in the comic simply to poke fun at "woke" culture.
In February 2023, Adams made headlines after he made racist remarks on the show, advising viewers to "Get the hell away from Black people" because they are a "hate group."
This past May, he announced on his show that he had been diagnosed with "the same cancer that Joe Biden has," and extended his "respect and compassion and sympathy" for the former president.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP