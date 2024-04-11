Trump suffers three-peat of legal defeats in desperate attempt to delay hush money trial

New York, New York - For the third time in a week, an appeals court has ruled against a delay sought by Donald Trump in the hush money criminal proceedings against him.

Donald Trump (c.) failed in his latest attempt to have his criminal hush money trial postponed as an appeals judge rejected his request. © REUTERS

The New York Times reported that Judge Ellen Gesmer denied the request by Trump's lawyers on Wednesday.



The criminal trial against Trump is the first against a former US president and is scheduled to begin next Monday in New York with jury selection. Trump's lawyers have already failed this week with two other motions aimed at delaying the start of the trial.

The New York Times wrote that the latest motion "underscored Mr. Trump's increasing desperation to delay the trial."

His lawyers filed the motion in an attempt to delay the trial in order to buy time to finalize a lawsuit against the judge in charge, Juan Merchan.

The former Republican president's lawyers argue that the judge is biased because his adult daughter has also worked for the Democrats as an adviser.

The criminal charges against Trump in New York are related to roughly $130,000 that was paid by his attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, shortly before his election as president.

He faces criminal charges of falsifying business records in an alleged attempt to hide the payments.