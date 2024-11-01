Trump suggests Liz Cheney should face firing squad over her foreign policy views

Glendale, Arizona - Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after he appeared to call for violence against fellow Republican politician Liz Cheney.

Donald Trump (r.) is facing backlash after he suggested fellow Republican Liz Cheney should face a firing squad because of her foreign policy views. © Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Thursday evening, Trump participated in a fireside chat with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, in which he boldly criticized Cheney's foreign policy.

"She's a radical war hawk," Trump argued. "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine-barrel shooting at her, OK. Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.

"You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh, gee... let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy," he added.

Cheney – a former Republican representative of Wyoming and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney – was one of the two Republican members of the January 6 House Committee that investigated the riots, and she was one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for leading an insurrection.

Her opposition to the former president has made her a villain to his MAGA base – along with much of the overall party – and led to her being voted out of her Congressional seat in 2021.

Trump has regularly insulted her over the years. Back in July, he faced criticism after sharing social media posts calling for Cheney to stand for a military tribunal, suggesting he may seek revenge on her if he wins re-election.